Rwanda: Coulibali Scores Four As Al Hilal Put Eight Past Amagaju

Sunday, January 11

Al Hilal SC 8-0 Amagaju FC

Al Merrikh 1-1 Mukura VS

Al Hilal delivered a ruthless performance on Sunday night, crushing struggling Amagaju FC 8-0 in what was the first 21:00 CAT fixture of Rwanda Premier League held at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Striker Adama Coulibali stole the spotlight with a stunning four-goal haul, while Burundian winger Jean Claude Girumugisha netted twice. Ousmane Diouf and league top scorer Emmanuel Flomo added one apiece to seal the biggest win of the season so far.

Playing under the floodlights, Amagaju found it difficult to cope with Laurentiu Reghecampf's high-flying side, which welcomed back several key players from AFCON 2025 national team duty.

Girumugisha opened the scoring in the 12th minute, moments before the match was temporarily halted for 17 minutes due a power outage.

When play resumed, Coulibali doubled Al Hilal's lead in the 19th minute, before Flomo struck in the 23rd minute to reach 10 goals of the season, making it 3-0.

The situation worsened for Amagaju when Diouf added a fourth in the 29th minut, sending Al Hilal into the break with a commanding 4-0 lead.

Five minutes after the restart, Coulibali grabbed his second goal following a brilliant assist from Abdalaziz Tara. Girumugisha then completed his brace in the 57th minute, beating defender Jean Baptiste Shema and goalkeeper Clément Twagirumukiza to make it 6-0.

Coulibali capped off a memorable evening with two more goals in the 66th and 84th minutes, completing his four-goal masterclass as Al Hilal demolished their opponents.

Amagaju struggled to pose any real attacking threat despite efforts from Eddie Nimubona, Amza Rwema an Rachid Mapori Yekeni, with Al Hilal remaining solid at the back throughout.

The emphatic win marked Al Hilal's sixth straight victory, lifting them to third place on 29 points, level with APR FC but ahead on goal difference.

Amagaju remain 16th with 12 points after 17 matches.

In the early evening kickoff, Al Merrikh were held to a 1-1 draw by Mukura VS. Joseph Sackey put Mukura ahead in the 29th minute, but Gilles Razafimaro equalised three minutes later.

Al Merrikh sit second with 30 points and three games in hand, while Mukura are sixth on 26 points.

The continued presence of Sudanese clubs in the RPL is adding intensity and quality as the title race tightens heading into the second half of the season.