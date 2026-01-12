Rwanda: Element Eleéeeh Scoops Afrima 2025 Best Producer Award

Producer and singer Element Eleéeeh has made history after becoming the first Rwandan artist to win an award at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Element was named Best Producer of the Year at the AFRIMA 2025 ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, January 11, placing Rwanda firmly on the continental music map.

Born Fred Robinson Mugisha, the 25-year-old triumphed in one of the most competitive categories of the night, edging out some of Africa's most respected producers, including Tempoe and Progrex (Nigeria), Jazzworx (South Africa), Dina One (Mali), Beneth Seraphin Akatché Koffi (Senegal), Davinci Super Homem (Angola), Butternut & Xolani Majozi, and Themba Sekowe (South Africa).

Receiving the award, Element dedicated the honour to those who supported him throughout the year.

"I want to dedicate this award to my fans and my family. I thank God, I thank my country, and I thank everyone who believed in my work," he said.

In addition to his win, Element also earned nominations in the Best Songwriter in Africa and Best Male Artist in East Africa categories.

Other winners and highlights

The star-studded gala celebrated excellence across Africa's music industry. Nigerian superstar Rema won Best Male Artist in West Africa and also clinched Best African Duo or Group.

Tanzanian singer Jux was named Best Male Artist in East Africa, while Nigeria's Yemi Alade took home Best African Video of the Year. Ethiopian dance group Weeha won Best African Dance/Choreography.

AFRIMA 2025 featured nominees from across Africa and the diaspora, including Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Diamond Platnumz, Tyla, DJ Maphorisa, Uncle Waffles, Shallipopi, Moliy, El Grande Toto, and Mia Guissé.