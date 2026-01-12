South Africa: Gauteng Scholar Transport Operators Warned Against Unroadworthy Vehicles

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has warned scholar transport operators that unroadworthy vehicles and those operating without valid permits will be impounded immediately.

This warning comes as the Department of Roads and Transport plans to conduct intensive scholar transport inspections at schools, along transport routes, and during peak travel times next week when schools reopen.

The MEC said the safety of learners travelling to and from school is non-negotiable, and government will not tolerate operators who place children's lives at risk.

"For the next nine months, millions of children will depend on drivers to get them to school safely. Every time a child gets into a vehicle or walks near a road, their life is in someone else's hands. We will not allow unroadworthy vehicles or unlicensed operators to transport our children," Diale-Tlabela said on Sunday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Vehicles found to be unroadworthy or operating without the required permits will be impounded on the spot, while drivers without valid licences will be arrested.

The MEC also called on parents to play an active role in protecting their children by refusing to pay for unsafe transport.

"Parents have power. Your money gives you a voice. Don't pay for transport in a vehicle that doesn't have proper seating for every child, working seatbelts, or is visibly unroadworthy. Report unsafe vehicles to us," she said.

All scholar transport vehicles must:

Have a valid licence disc and roadworthy certificate.

Be driven by a person with a valid driving licence.

Have proper, fixed seating for every child.

Have functioning seatbelts for all passengers.

Not be overloaded beyond licensed capacity.

Be free of critical defects (including brakes, tyres, lights, and windscreen).

Diale-Tlabela further appealed to all motorists to exercise extra caution near schools and scholar transport vehicles.

"You might not have children in your car, but you share the road with them. That child crossing the road could be distracted or running late. You're the adult in control of a ton of metal. The responsibility to watch out for them is yours," she said.

Scholar transport safety remains a key priority in the Service Delivery Agreement signed between Diale-Tlabela and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

"We committed to ensuring safe roads for every Gauteng learner. Government is doing its part through enforcement. Now we need every driver, every parent, and every operator to do theirs," the MEC said.