Kenya: Mutua No Longer Mcsk CEO, Board Warns Public

12 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Kennedy Otieno

Nairobi — The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has warned the public against engaging Dr. Ezekiel Mutua, saying he is no longer the organisation's Chief Executive Officer.

In a public notice issued on Monday, the MCSK Board of Directors said Dr. Mutua was dismissed from his role on April 3, 2025, a decision it says was later upheld by two High Court rulings in May 2025.

The Board accused the former Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) boss of continuing to present himself to the public as MCSK's CEO despite the dismissal and court decisions, escalating an ongoing leadership dispute within the collective management organisation.

The notice cautioned broadcasters, event organisers, corporate partners and other stakeholders against transacting with Dr. Mutua in the name of MCSK, warning that such dealings could expose them to legal and financial risk.

"The Society shall not be held liable for any loss, damage or injury incurred from transacting with Ezekiel Mutua Nyithya in the name of MCSK," the Board stated.

The standoff has raised concerns within the creative industry, where governance wrangles in collective management organisations have in the past led to delays in royalty collection and distribution to artists.

MCSK is one of the country's key bodies responsible for collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of musicians and composers.

As of press time, Dr. Mutua had not publicly responded to the Board's latest statement, while industry players are increasingly calling for intervention by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) to stabilise operations at the society.

