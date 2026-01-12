Kenya: How Change in Formation Has Spurred Murang'a Seal to 10-Match Unbeaten Run

Murang'a Seal head coach Osbourne Monday has credited his team's improving fortunes to a change in formation.

Monday says the transition to a three-man defence has made the team more adventurous going forward.

"In Kenya, many teams love to play defensive football but I am a fan of a more attacking game. We don't mind conceding so long as we come out on top at the end of the game. The change in formation has been of great help," the former Sofapaka and Mathare United midfielder said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Seal are yet to lose in 10 games, their last defeat coming against Tusker in October last year.

Even better, they are yet to drop a point in three games, beginning with a 1-0 win over Kenya Premier League defending champions Kenya Police.

Their latest win was a 2-0 triumph over Mathare United at the Kasarani Annex on Sunday, a game that was further testament to how Monday's charges are maturing with every game.

Monday was delighted by his charges' maturity, particularly how they rode the initial wave of attacks from the slumboys in the first half.

"The sharpness is there although we started the game a bit slow. This allowed our opponents to crowd us out in the midfield but in the second half we rectified that and were able to create chances...although we were not as clinical as we would have loved," the gaffer said.

However, the coach is keen not to be carried away by the recent successes rather admits there are areas to improve.

The club are set to conduct trials to identify and sign talented players with something unique to add to the squad.

"Yes, we will be very active in the transfer windows. We will have trials and we invite players to come and try their luck. We are looking to make the squad better and improve on areas where we still lack something," the former Harambee Stars midfielder said.