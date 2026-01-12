Uganda Police Ready for Peaceful Polls, Emphasises Proper Use of National Flag - Aigp Ubolda Bamunoba

The Uganda Police is fully prepared to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the upcoming January 15 elections, according to AIGP Ubolda Bamunoba, Chief Political Commissar of the Uganda Police.

Speaking to Canary Mugume during NBS Face Off on Sunday, Bamunoba highlighted the force's readiness and measures put in place to safeguard the electoral process.

"The readiness is all about the Uganda Police being prepared in terms of deployment, personnel briefing, logistics, and ensuring that the elections take place in a crime-free environment," he said.

Bamunoba noted that the police have tightened measures compared to previous elections, including enhanced personnel training, induction, sensitisation, and improved equipment.

"This time around, we have beefed up the equipment and intensified our training and briefing sessions to ensure every officer is well-prepared," he said.

Regarding deployment, Bamunoba explained that each polling station will have two dedicated polling constables, supported by the general police force nationwide.

"Altogether, this is a sufficiently formidable force. We are ready for any eventuality. We believe the election is going to be peaceful and is progressing well, but we also have a Plan B. Should anything arise that necessitates our reaction, we shall respond if the situation gets out of hand," he said.

Bamunoba also addressed the issue of the national flag, which has become a topic of debate ahead of the elections due to its widespread display by National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters across Kampala and other parts of the country.

"The national flag, as we all know, is a national symbol and therefore deserves respect. The challenge is its misuse; you may find it hanging on electric poles. Donning the national flag is not a misuse or an abuse, and we have no problem with that," he said.

Police have warned that the unauthorised use of the national flag could attract enforcement action, noting that many citizens are unaware of the legal requirements governing its use.

According to the National Flag and Armorial Ensigns Act, prior permission from the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is required for certain uses of the flag, and government institutions adhere to strict protocols in handling it, including lowering it during rain and storing it properly.

Bamunoba further commented on the recent incident involving the beating of a journalist, describing it as "quite unfortunate." He assured the public that the police are investigating the matter to establish the facts before issuing an official position.

The Uganda Police's statements come amid heightened public interest in the electoral process, reflecting the agency's commitment to maintaining law and order while respecting citizens' rights during the campaigns.