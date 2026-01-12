Uganda: Equity Backs Marvin Kibirige's Q-School Bid in Boost for Local Golf

Equity Bank on Saturday handed over a dummy cheque of $2,000 (Shs7 million) to Uganda's leading professional golfer, Marvin Kibirige, at the Uganda Golf Club, in a move that signals growing institutional support for the country's ambitions in international golf.

The funding is intended to facilitate Kibirige's participation in the 2026 Q-School Golf Tournament in India, a high-stakes qualifying competition that serves as an entry point to some of the world's most competitive professional golf tours.

Q-School, short for Qualifying School, is widely regarded as one of the toughest gateways in professional golf.

Strong performances earn players tour status, regular competitive opportunities, world ranking points and a viable professional income.

For Ugandan golfers, who often face limited tournament exposure and high travel costs, the pathway offers rare and transformative opportunity.

Speaking during the handover, Equity Bank reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing talent and using sport as a tool for social and economic transformation.

Clare Tumwesigye, Head of Marketing and Communications at Equity Bank, said the Bank sees Kibirige's journey as aligned with its broader mission.

"As a Bank, our promise is to transform lives, and we are doing this with Mr. Kibirige," she said.

"He has a dream of playing at the top golf events in the world, and we want to journey with him in achieving this dream."

For Kibirige, the support carries deep personal significance. He grew up around the Namulonge Golf Course at the Marylouise Simkins Golf Club, where he started out as a caddie and learned the game by observing other players.

With limited access to professional coaching, he taught himself the sport and steadily rose through the ranks, earning a permanent place on Uganda's national team in 2018.

Currently ranked number one among local professional golfers, Kibirige has competed internationally but has frequently been constrained by the cost of travel and tournament entry.

The Equity Bank sponsorship eases those challenges, allowing him to focus on performance rather than financial barriers.

"This is a dream come true," Kibirige said. "Q-School gives hope to local players. It shows that with hard work and the right support, a Ugandan golfer can compete anywhere."

In addition to the financial contribution, Equity Bank also provided logistical assistance and equipment, underlining a partnership framed around long-term development rather than short-term publicity.

As Kibirige prepares for the demanding Q-School campaign in India, he does so carrying not only personal ambition but also the aspirations of a growing golfing community seeking global recognition.

His journey underscores how strategic support can help Ugandan talent step onto the world stage with confidence.