Uganda Prisons Service Staff Enlisted As Election Constables Ahead of January 15th Polls

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a peaceful, secure, and well-coordinated electoral process ahead of Thursday's general presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Sunday under the theme, 'Building Trust between Security Agencies and Citizens during Elections'; the Spokesperson of the Uganda Prisons Service, Senior Commissioner of Prisons (SCP) Frank Baine, revealed that prisons staff have been enlisted to support election security efforts at the request of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

"Our staff, on request from the Inspector General of Police, have been enlisted to be election constables. We are proactive because we don't want to regret later. You can't be rogue and expect us to look on," he said.

Bains emphasised that the deployment of prisons officers is part of a broader, coordinated national security strategy aimed at preventing violence, maintaining law and order, and protecting the integrity of the elections.

Baine noted that elections are complex national exercises that require close collaboration among all security agencies, including the Uganda Police Force, Uganda People's Defence Forces, Uganda Prisons Service, and other relevant institutions.

"An election is very well coordinated in terms of security. There must be representations from all agencies," he said, underscoring the importance of inter-agency cooperation to ensure peaceful polls.

The Uganda Prisons Service reassured the public that its officers deployed as election constables will operate within the law, remain professional, and respect the rights of all citizens.

The move, according to Baine, is intended to enhance public safety and deter acts that could disrupt the electoral process.

As Ugandans head to the polls on Thursday to elect the President and Members of Parliament, security agencies have repeatedly called for calm, lawful participation, and cooperation with authorities to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.