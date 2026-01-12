South Africa: Street Traders Around Pan Africa Mall Shut Out of Work

Street traders say metro police have blocked them from working since late last year, even after the G20 summit ended.

With no daily income, families say they are struggling to pay rent, buy food and prepare children for school.

For decades, the streets around Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra were a place where hawkers earned a living and supported their families.

Every day, street traders sold food, fruit, vegetables, household goods and traditional remedies. For many, especially elderly women, this was the only work available to them.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

That changed late last year.

The City of Johannesburg moved in to remove street traders from the pavements around the mall, enforcing by-laws against what it called illegal trading.

The operation was linked to a G20 clean-up drive. But even after the G20 summit ended in December, traders say metro police have remained in the area.

Hawkers say police vehicles arrive early every morning and officers stand on different corners for most of the day, making it impossible for traders to return or even try to sell.

The impact has been immediate and severe.

Bongani Makhovha, a local street trader, said many hawkers had no income over Christmas and could not pay rent.

"Some people were chased out of their rooms because they couldn't pay," he said.

As schools reopen, families say they cannot afford uniforms or stationery. Some traders are also supporting grandchildren and extended family members.

"Hunger is becoming normal," Makhovha said.

He said a court ruling had ordered authorities to verify South African traders within 14 days, but traders say no verification has taken place.

Hawkers also claim enforcement is uneven, with some areas targeted while others are left untouched.

They are calling on the City of Johannesburg and the relevant MMC to meet with them and explain what will happen next.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has said metro police will remain active in all nine regions to maintain order.

For the street traders of Alexandra, that order has come at a high cost.

The pavements are now quiet, but many families say their only source of income has been taken away.