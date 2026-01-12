South Africa: Sho Madjozi Dragged to Court Over R5 Million in Unpaid Management Fees

Black Major says Sho Madjozi owes it more than R5-million from a record deal and other income.

The agency wants the court to send the matter to mediation before a full legal hearing.

Award winning musician Sho Madjozi is in a legal battle with her former management agency, Black Major.

The agency claims Sho Madjozi failed to pay them their share of money she received from her international record label, Epic Recordings. It says the amount involved is more than R5-million.

According to court papers, Black Major managed Sho Madjozi from July 2021 until February 2025. During that time, the agency handled tours, shows, brand deals and recording and publishing agreements. It also says it paid some costs on her behalf.

Sho Madjozi ended the working relationship in February 2025 after announcing she was stepping away from music to focus on other interests.

Black Major claims that after she ended her contract with Epic Recordings, the label paid her an advance of about R5-million. The agency says it is entitled to 20 percent of that money under their agreement.

The agency also says it is owed 20 percent of income Sho Madjozi earned from other music and entertainment work.

It further claims there are unpaid costs linked to Samro, tours, a documentary, brand deals, book related work and songs including Ndi Rine and Kadigong.

Black Major also says Sho Madjozi still owes R12,000 in commission linked to work done with Wasserman Music, Ubisoft Royalties and Eclipse Communications.

The agency sent a letter demanding payment on 28 February 2025. It claims Sho Madjozi admitted in an email sent in July 2024 that she owed the money, but has still not paid.

Black Major has now asked the court to send the matter to mediation before it goes to a full hearing.

Sho Madjozi has not yet commented on the matter.