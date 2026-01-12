South Africa: VAT On Basic Food Now Costs Families More Than a Bag of Maize Meal

VAT on the average household food basket now totals about R342 a month.

That is more than the cost of a 30kg bag of maize meal, one of the main survival staples.

South African families are paying more in VAT on food each month than the cost of a full bag of maize meal, according to the latest Household Affordability Index.

The data shows that VAT on the average household food basket came to about R342 in December 2025. This means more than 6% of a household's food spending goes to tax.

The report notes that this tax amount is higher than the cost of a 30kg bag of maize meal, which is one of the most important staple foods for low-income households.

Nearly half of the items in the household food basket are subject to VAT. This includes foods that families rely on daily when stretching meals and trying to avoid hunger.

For households already struggling to afford enough food, VAT removes money that could otherwise be spent on feeding families. The data shows that even small taxes on essential items add up to a heavy monthly burden.