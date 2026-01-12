South Africa: Private School Matric Pass Rate Stays High At 98 Percent

IEB matric class of 2025 records a 98.31 percent pass rate with most learners qualifying for university study.

Nearly 17,500 pupils wrote the exams with top achievers recognised across schools mainly in Gauteng.

Private school pupils writing IEB matric exams have once again achieved strong results.

The Independent Examinations Board announced a 98.31 percent pass rate for the Class of 2025.

Almost nine out of every ten learners qualified to study at university. Just under eight percent qualified for diploma studies, while a small number qualified for higher certificate courses.

A total of 17,413 learners wrote the exams last year.

Of these, 161 learners were named among the top achievers after placing in the top five percent in six subjects. Another 125 learners were recognised for strong results in five subjects.

Most IEB candidates came from Gauteng, which had the highest number of schools and learners taking part.

The Northern Cape had the fewest candidates, with only three schools and 115 learners writing the exams.

IEB chief executive Confidence Dikgole praised the effort that went into the results.

She thanked learners, teachers and families for the support given during the school year.

"Whether you achieved your goal or not, your path remains open," Dikgole said. "Perseverance is the most important qualification of all."

The IEB said the results show steady performance and reflect the work done in classrooms and homes across the country.