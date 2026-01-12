Somalia: China FM Rejects Somaliland-Taiwan 'Collusion,' Reaffirms Somalia's Sovereignty in Call With Somali FM

Addis Abeba — China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reiterated Beijing's opposition to what it described as attempts by "Somaliland" to collude with Taiwan authorities, reaffirming China's longstanding support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

The remarks were made during a phone conversation on Sunday between Wang and Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Dhaay, held amid Wang's ongoing African tour, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

During the call, Wang said China remains committed to a friendly policy toward Somalia and will continue to deepen cooperation across economic, security, and defense sectors, regardless of changes in the international environment.

He also emphasized Beijing's opposition to separatism, reiterating that China firmly supports Somalia's territorial integrity.

Wang welcomed Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's participation in the second China-Arab States Summit and highlighted the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges as an opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties.

He also expressed China's support for Somalia's rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council in January, noting the two countries' shared responsibility in maintaining international peace and security.

Foreign Minister Dhaay, for his part, thanked China for its continued support for Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reaffirmed Somalia's adherence to the one-China principle and expressed appreciation for China's global initiatives, the statement said.

Dhaay added that Somalia is ready to expand cooperation with China in various fields and work jointly to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

The phone call followed reports that Wang had postponed a scheduled visit to Somalia during his Africa tour. Responding to the reports, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Somalia said the itinerary change resulted from a schedule adjustment agreed upon through friendly consultations between the two foreign ministries.

China's Foreign Minister started his African tour in Ethiopia last week. Wang Yi's visit to Ethiopia is part of a broader weeklong tour of African countries, which also includes Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho, running from January 7 to 12, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ethiopia has reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle, declaring that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal representative of the entire Chinese territory.

In a joint press release following talks between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Ethiopian leaders, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, during Wang's visit to Ethiopia from January 7 to 9, 2026, Ethiopia rejects all forms of Taiwan independence, backs Beijing's reunification efforts.

In response to Ethiopia's stance the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland has strongly criticized Ethiopia, calling the claims regarding Taiwan "false" and expressing regret over what it described as 'Ethiopia's submission to Beijing'.

It called on Ethiopia to stop 'blindly following China' and warned against endorsing rhetoric or actions that undermine regional peace and stability.

"Taiwan's sovereignty belongs to the people of Taiwan. Only they can decide Taiwan's future," the office said. It added that Taiwan will continue defending democracy and freedom, strengthen cooperation with partners in the democratic camp, and counter authoritarian expansionism to safeguard cross-Strait peace and security, as well as freedom and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The joint Ethiopia-China statement also highlighted broader cooperation between the two countries, including trade, infrastructure, energy, digital economy, and cultural exchanges. Ethiopia and China pledged to strengthen ties in multilateral forums such as the UN and BRICS, and agreed to hold a new round of political consultations later this year.