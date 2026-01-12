Kenya: High Court Suspends Use of Private Advocates By Counties and Public Entities

Nairobi — The High Court has issued conservatory orders suspending the engagement of private advocates and law firms by county governments and other public entities, pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition challenging the practice .

In orders issued by the High Court in Nakuru, Justice Samuel Mukira certified the application as urgent and directed that all public entities halt the procurement, continuation and payment of external legal services where government legal officers are already in place. These include the Attorney-General, State Counsel, the Solicitor-General, county attorneys, county legal counsels and other in-house legal staff .

The court further barred the Controller of Budget and all public officers from approving or authorising funds for the acquisition of external legal services for public entities until the case is heard and determined .

The petition, filed by activist Okiya Omtatah and Dr Magare Gikenyi alongside others, is directed at the Council of Governors, the Attorney-General and more than 70 respondents. The applicants argue that the widespread hiring of private advocates by public institutions amounts to misuse of public funds and undermines existing government legal offices .

The court ordered that the application and petition be served on all respondents within three days, with responses to be filed within seven days of service. The matter is scheduled for mention on January 30, 2026, for further directions .