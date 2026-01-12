Sudan: Al-Eisir Announces Breakthroughs in Recovery of Sudanese Antiquities

12 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir announced that Sudan will soon disclose major breakthroughs in the recovery of plundered antiquities, achieved in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service.

In a press statement, Al-Eisir said a formal announcement of the results will begin tomorrow at a high-level official event. He revealed that the operation led to the identification of large collections of Sudanese artifacts of significant historical and cultural value, underscoring tangible progress in safeguarding national sovereignty and national identity.

Al-Eisir said the effort forms part of broader state measures to strengthen social cohesion and protect cultural heritage, which he described as a core pillar of Sudanese identity. He accused the militia and its affiliates, inside and outside the country, of systematically seeking to dismantle Sudan's national identity through demographic manipulation and attempts to erase the country's accumulated historical and cultural memory.

He added that the ministry, in coordination with the relevant authorities, has carried out sustained and confidential efforts over the past period to fortify national identity and protect Sudan's cultural and historical legacy, affirming that the Sudanese people have a civilizational heritage they are entitled to take pride in.

Al-Eisir commended all those who contributed to the success of the operation and stressed that the preservation of antiquities and historical artifacts is inseparable from the protection of national sovereignty and the safeguarding of the Sudanese nation's collective memory.

