Somalia: Puntland Forces Capture Strategic Isis Bases in Al-Miskaad Mountains

12 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso, Somalia — Puntland security forces have launched a large-scale offensive against Islamic State (IS) hideouts in the rugged mountains of the Bari region, capturing strategic positions and destroying key insurgent bases, military officials said Monday.

The operation, led by the Puntland Darwish forces with undisclosed international support, successfully dislodged militants from the Al-Miskaad mountain range, a long-time stronghold for the extremist group.

"Our forces have successfully flushed out Daesh (IS) militants from the Gambara well, a critical hub they used to coordinate terror activities," a senior Puntland security official told AFP.

Special units, including the elite "Gantaal" brigade, focused their assault on the difficult terrain of Al-Miskaad. According to military statements, the offensive cleared militants from several key locations, including Buur Deero, Buurta Suuqa, Dal Libaax, and Buuq Caleed.

"These operations will continue until we have completely eradicated the threat posed by Daesh to the peace and security of our people," the official added, noting that coordination between intelligence units and international partners has been significantly bolstered.

While the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab remains the dominant insurgent group in Somalia, a smaller, persistent faction of IS remains active in the semi-autonomous northern state of Puntland.

This latest push comes amid a broader regional escalation, as Puntland seeks to consolidate its security independently of the federal government in Mogadishu, while global powers increasingly eye the strategic coastline of the Horn of Africa.

