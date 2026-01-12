Kenya: IShowSpeed Crowned Nyangulo After Defeating Maasai Jumpers in Kenya

12 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — American YouTube and Twitch sensation IShowSpeed wowed audiences during his Kenya tour by showcasing his athleticism in a friendly competition with the Maasai tribe, renowned for their traditional jumping dance, the Adamu.

During a visit to a Maasai village near the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Speed challenged some of the tribe's best jumpers--and emerged victorious.

Excitedly, he declared: "I won, you the best jumper in the tribe right and I beat him, let's goo!"

The impressive display earned him respect from the elders, who bestowed upon him the honorary title of "Nyangulo", recognizing his skill and spirit.

Earlier, he had also been admitted into a group of young Maasai men aged 20 years old, marking his deeper integration into the community.

Fans praised Speed's energetic participation, noting that his engagement not only entertained but also celebrated Kenya's rich cultural heritage.

The contest highlighted the athleticism of the Maasai, whose jumping dance is a symbol of strength, agility, and cultural pride.

Speed's visit has drawn global attention to Kenya's traditional communities, as he livestreams and shares his experiences with millions of viewers worldwide, bridging digital audiences with local culture and traditions.

