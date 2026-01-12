Kenya: Ruto Tells-Off Opposition for Politicising Nyota Empowerment Initiative

Nairobi — President William Ruto has cautioned political leaders against politicking the roll-out of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (Nyota) Project.

Speaking in Nyeri, Ruto affirmed that the initiative is designed to empower young Kenyans rather than serve partisan interests.

The multi-billion-shilling youth empowerment programme, aims to provide 50,000 Shillings as business start-up capital, training and opportunities to at least 100,000 young entrepreneurs nationwide.

The President has further maintained that Nyota's focus remains on youth empowerment, job creation and inclusive economic growth, and called on all leaders to support its successful implementation for the benefit of Kenyan youth across all 47 counties.

"I see another fellow there, that one of 40 years, saying, 'Oh, why has the President gone to give the youth 22,000 or perhaps 50,000? That is bribing people.' Now, I want to ask this 40-year-old fellow: How much money have you given to how many youth in your 40 years? You know, there are people living in utopia. There are people who believe 50,000 is very small money. These people know what they will do [with the money]," he said.

With President William Ruto expected to visit Nyeri County on Sunday to lead the disbursement of youth funds under the NYOTA programme, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo have criticised the initiative, with Kalonzo arguing that the amount being disbursed is too little.