South Africa: 'South Africa Is Proud of You' - Education Minister Hails Top 2025 Matriculants

South Africa's top matriculants should be celebrated not just for their results, but for the determined pursuit of excellence that drove them to the top of the 2025 Matric class.

This according to Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, who addressed the Ministerial Breakfast celebrating the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Class of 2025 top achievers.

Reflecting on a story based in Greek mythology about a man condemned to pushing a boulder up a hill, the Minister likened this toil to the one South Africa's brightest stars endured.

"[This] story matters today because every learner we celebrate this morning knows something about pushing a boulder uphill: the late nights, early mornings, setbacks, pressure, self-doubt, and the quiet decision, again and again, to keep going.

"And today, we gather not just to celebrate the summit you reached, but the pursuit of excellence that brought you here," Gwarube said.

She told the learners that their remarkable achievements stand as a testament to what hard work and determination can accomplish.

"You have not only passed; you have excelled. In doing so, you have expanded what is possible for yourselves, your families, and your communities. You have shown that excellence is not reserved for a privileged few, but is earned through discipline, resilience, and focus.

"But let me say this clearly: this moment is not the end of your journey. It is the beginning of a new climb.

"There will be other hills. Other boulders. Other moments when progress feels slow or setbacks feel heavy. Do not be discouraged when the climb becomes steep again. Remember what you have already proven that you can persevere, that you can adapt, and that you can rise," she said.

A word of appreciation was spared for the support systems behind the learners and the teachers who travelled the journey with them.

"To the parents and guardians in the room: today also belongs to you, as much as it belongs to your children.

"Behind every high-achieving learner is a home that made sacrifices. A home that chose discipline over comfort, encouragement over despair. You carried emotional, financial, and psychological weight so that your children could focus on learning. You pushed your own boulders - sometimes silently, sometimes exhausted, often without recognition.

"To the teachers watching from classrooms, staff rooms, across the country as they prepare to receive learners Back-To-School: this celebration is yours too. Teachers are the quiet architects of excellence. You see potential before it becomes visible," Gwarube said.

The learners are encouraged to carry forward the "curiosity, effort, humility and grit" that carried them through the exams.

"South Africa needs not only your intelligence, but your character. May you carry this lesson with you: that excellence is not only found at the top of the hill, but in the climb itself.

"Congratulations to each and every one of you. South Africa is proud of you. The future is brighter because of you," Gwarube concluded.