South Africa: Top 2025 Matriculants Spell Out Recipe for Success

South Africa's top matric achievers for 2025 have spelled out the key attributes required for academic excellence: a strong support system, hard work, focus and determination.

On Monday, 40 of the country's top learners were celebrated as the cream of the crop for the 2025 National Senior Certificate exams - an achievement not to be taken lightly, as they wrote exams with at least 900 000 other candidates.

A learner, who had to lean particularly hard on her support system, is Simesihle Khuzwayo from King Bhekuzulu College in KwaZulu-Natal, who fell ill and was hospitalised during the school year.

"My teachers were very supportive and I would ask them questions even at 1am and they would answer. I would even chase after them in the staff room to get past papers or tests to do. But they were there for me and always told me that I can do it.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"My mother also looked for tutors for me. My twin sister would bring worksheets for me when I'm not at school and would tell me about assignments, and tasks that need to be completed. They were all very supportive," she told SAnews.

The learner's mother, Tholakele Bhutelezi, described the year as a "very difficult" one.

"I had to be strong in front of her but when I'd go to the bathroom, I'd just cry. There were times I'd have to leave her twin at home and go to the hospital.

"I was very worried about what would happen with her schoolwork and that she'll miss out on a lot of content. But her sister would come with everything that she needed.

"But now, I am very proud and I just cried tears of joy now. I knew she would make it and I thank God," Bhutelezi said.

Johannesburg-based Jeppe High School for Girls learner, Nchongatakor Besong, told SAnews that living a balanced life is key to achieving matric ambitions, while enjoying the final year of school.

"It was stressful, as expected. But overall, I think when you have a good support system, when you have a well-rounded life doing cultural activities and go out with friends, it helps.

"When you have a healthy outlet, you can properly focus on your academics as well," she said.

Angie Ntuli, a learner from Phumzile Secondary School in Mpumalanga, added: "Matric was not easy at all. I realised that Grade 12 will not be an easy road. It needs one to have perseverance, to be disciplined and to not give up.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is through the support that I got from especially my mom, friends, family as well as my school teachers that I was able to make it as a top achiever".

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will announce the results of the 2025 National Senior Certificate exams from 6pm today.