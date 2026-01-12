Kenya: Ruai Residents Demand Urgent Action As Sewer Plant Air Pollution Threatens Health

Nairobi — Residents living around the Ruai Sewer Plant are calling on the government to take urgent action to curb methane gas emissions from the facility, citing serious health and environmental concerns.

Speaking during a tree-planting exercise organized by the Green Hummingbird Foundation, locals reported a surge in respiratory illnesses, including asthma, bronchitis, and chest pains, which they link to air pollution from the sewer plant.

"The area we live in is heavily affected by the carbon gases released by the plant. It is not only affecting our health but also causing corrosion to metallic objects," said John Kariuki, a Ruai resident.

Environmental expert Daniel Wanjuki explained that gases produced during waste decomposition, including methane, settle near the ground instead of dispersing, killing vegetation and degrading the local environment.

He noted that while biological systems could capture these gases, tree planting offers immediate benefits by filtering air and providing green cover.

At just 12 years old, climate activist Alice Wanjiru has spearheaded tree planting at the Ruai Sewer Plant, working alongside local residents. Over the past two years, she has planted more than 5,000 trees, earning her the Young Eco Hero Award 2025.

"I started planting trees to contribute to cleaning the air around Ruai. On my 12th birthday, I planted over 1,000 trees, and I encourage everyone to fight for the environment," she said.

Wanjiru's campaign also aims to protect the over 100 bird species, including waterbirds and migratory birds, impacted by the sewer plant emissions. She promotes community involvement, encouraging children to plant trees during birthdays and school initiatives.

Officials from the Nairobi Rivers Commission and local environmental offices, including Njiru Sub County representative Emmanuel Kibet and Kasarani Environment Officer Ayala Apopo, attended the exercise and pledged to support tree planting by providing seedlings.

Residents, however, are urging authorities to consider fruit trees and support for ongoing maintenance.

The officials acknowledged that the Nairobi Rivers Clean-Up Exercise, launched in October 2024, continues to face challenges from ongoing pollution, including the dumping of garbage and industrial waste along the river.

"The waste along the riparian land makes cleaning the Nairobi River incredibly difficult. We urge the community to take responsibility in managing waste," said Kibet.

Residents, who rely on agricultural activities along the river, stressed that enforcement and individual responsibility are essential to restore the river's ecological health.

"When the late John Michuki was minister for environment, the Nairobi River supported aquatic life, including fish. That is still possible today, but stronger enforcement and community responsibility are required," said John Kariuki, a local farmer.

Environmental enthusiasts like Daniel Nadimo warn that malfunctioning sewage treatment plants and industrial effluent are major obstacles to river rehabilitation. In 2024, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry identified 145 facilities polluting the Nairobi River due to failing treatment systems.

The residents of Ruai are now calling on the government and stakeholders to tighten enforcement, invest in clean technology, and support community-led initiatives to safeguard public health and the environment.