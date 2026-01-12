Africa: AU Officials Call for Stronger Solidarity As Africa Confronts Rising Security, Political Challenges

Addis Ababa — African Union (AU) officials have underlined that unity and close collaboration among Member States are indispensable to confronting the continent's mounting security, political and economic challenges.

The 51st Ordinary Session of the AU Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) opened today at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa.

Held under the theme "Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation," the session brings together ambassadors accredited to the African Union, senior officials of the African Union Commission and representatives of various AU organs to review pressing continental issues ahead of the next AU Summit.

Addressing the opening session, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Mohammed Ali Youssouf said the upcoming 39th Ordinary Summit of the African Union is scheduled to take place from February 14 to 16, 2025.

He noted that the summit will focus heavily on peace and security challenges, particularly the situations in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and Libya.

"The Commission will endeavor to use all available means to find solutions," Youssouf said. He added, "The Peace and Security Council will act promptly and dynamically to address the various crises facing our nations."

The Chairperson further stressed that the current international environment has become increasingly complex, making solidarity among African countries more critical than ever.

He urged Member States to adjust to present realities and strengthen reliance on domestic resources while safeguarding collective interests.

Chairperson of the PRC to the African Union, Ambassador Professor Miguel Cesar Domingos Bembe, echoed these concerns, pointing to persistent and unresolved conflicts across the continent.

"Unresolved conflicts continue to plague regions such as eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Libya and the Sahel," Bembe said.

He also noted that Madagascar has recently experienced an unconstitutional change in government, while Benin narrowly avoided a similar crisis.

Bembe emphasized the Commission's determination to address peace and security challenges using all available mechanisms, including the work of Commissioners, Special Envoys and the Panel of the Wise.

"The Peace and Security Council is acting with necessary speed and dynamism to respond promptly to various crises," he stated.

He further highlighted ongoing institutional reforms, particularly within the peace and security architecture, aimed at strengthening stability and resilience across the continent.

Referring to the broader global context, Bembe said declining financial resources, rising tariff barriers and restrictive visa regimes are increasingly affecting African countries and limiting the free movement of people.

He called on Member States to remain adaptable, promote self-reliance and sustain strategic partnerships, even as global trends shift toward protectionism and unilateralism.

Delegates are expected to review the agenda over the next fifteen days, with the African Union Commission providing technical and administrative support throughout the process.