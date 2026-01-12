Ethiopia's Digital ID System Trnasform Refugee Access to Essential Services - - UNHCR

Addis Ababa — Digital identity is reshaping humanitarian assistance and refugee inclusion in Ethiopia, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Approached by ENA, UNHCR Representative to Ethiopia Aissatou Aissatou M. Ndiaye Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy, particularly the Fayda national digital ID system, which she described as a critical enabler of a more efficient and inclusive humanitarian response.

The Ethiopian government has repeatedly underscored the strategic importance of the Fayda system within its long-term digital transformation agenda.

Fayda constitutes a core pillar of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy, officially launched toward the end of last year, and forms part of a broader global shift in which digital identity systems are increasingly influencing national economic development pathways.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has previously identified Fayda as a cornerstone of the Digital Ethiopia 2025 blueprint.

Against this backdrop, Ndiaye said digital identification is fundamental to understanding the real needs of refugees and internally displaced persons and to delivering effective assistance.

"It is impossible to provide effective assistance without an accurate knowledge of the populations concerned. Digital identity is the starting point for sustainable solutions," she said.

She emphasized the universal and inclusive nature of the Fayda system, which applies to both Ethiopian citizens and foreign residents, noting that she herself holds a Fayda ID card.

Ndiaye explained that Fayda enables accurate digital registration, improving humanitarian planning, reducing duplication, and minimizing the risk of exclusion.

Beyond aid delivery, she said the system marks a major advance in social and economic inclusion, particularly for refugees.

Combined with Ethiopia's progressive 2019 refugee proclamation, digital identification now allows refugees to access essential services such as opening bank accounts, enrolling in public schools, accessing healthcare, and seeking employment.

"Fayda provides legal recognition, strengthens the dignity of refugees, and empowers them to take charge of their future while contributing to the development of the host country," she said.

UNHCR believes Ethiopia's approach could serve as a regional and continental model, demonstrating how digital solutions can simultaneously enhance humanitarian protection and strengthen national systems.