Sudan: Kamil Idris Declares 2026 Year of Peace

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has declared the current year, 2026, as the Year of Peace, in accordance with the National Peace Initiative presented by the government.

In a press briefing held at the Secretariat-General of the Khartoum State Government today, Prime Minister Dr. Idris described the National Peace Initiative as a purely Sudanese effort that has received unlimited support at both the international and regional levels, most recently from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). He affirmed that peace is a primary goal for the government, but emphasized that it is a peace "of the brave," one that the people of Sudan will embrace, especially given that war was imposed upon them. He added, "We have indications that peace is inevitably coming, and we will lead it until we reach safe harbour."

The Prime Minister noted that his government is currently focused on establishing national mechanisms to implement the initiative and called on the media to promote it. He also pointed to the challenges facing the government but stressed that attention will remain on citizens' livelihoods, security, and essential services in health and education, with planned expansions in health centres, hospitals, and universities--chief among them the University of Khartoum--within a specified timeframe. In addition, the government plans to expand electricity and water services.

Dr. Idris announced the state's intention to support economic development projects nationwide, including Al-Gezira Scheme, the Hawad agricultural project, the rehabilitation of slaughterhouses, and the construction of a new airport and an export-oriented city.

For his part, Wali of Khartoum State Ahmed Osman Hamza emphasized that the presence of the federal government in Khartoum carries political, economic, and developmental symbolism, sending a message to the Sudanese people that the capital is prepared to welcome them. He noted that the state requires federal support to complete infrastructure projects in roads, electricity, bridges, hospitals, and other sectors.