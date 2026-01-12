Kenya: Ngaaf CEO Telewa Appears Before EACC Over Sh1bn Unexplained Wealth Claims

Nairobi — National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Chief Executive Officer Roy Sasaka Telewa has appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to record a statement over allegations of possession of unexplained wealth valued at approximately Sh1 billion.

The appearance follows a search operation conducted by EACC officers at Telewa's residence and office last week on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption, procurement irregularities, and accumulation of unexplained assets.

According to the commission, the investigations focus on wealth allegedly amassed between January 1, 2021, and January 8, 2026. EACC is also probing procurement-related irregularities linked to Telewa's previous tenure at the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC).

Telewa has held several senior public service positions, including Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Council, Head of Procurement at KDIC, and Deputy Head of Procurement at the Competition Authority of Kenya.

EACC stated that upon completion of the investigations, the findings will inform the next course of action, which could include arrest and prosecution, forfeiture of unexplained assets, and confiscation of proceeds linked to corruption, should the allegations be substantiated.

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile corruption investigations involving senior public officials as the commission intensifies efforts to curb graft and recover public funds.