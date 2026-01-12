Sudan: TSC President, Prime Minister Review Hope Government's Plan to Rebuild Khartoum State

12 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Monday in his Khartoum office with Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris.

The meeting comes as part of practical steps for the government's return to exercising its duties from the capital, reflecting improved security conditions and the launch of a new phase focused on national recovery and state administration from Khartoum.

The meeting included a comprehensive review of the current situation and the challenges facing the country under exceptional circumstances, with particular focus on efforts to provide essential services and secure decent livelihoods for citizens.

It also addressed the Hope Government's plan and strategic vision to prepare the necessary infrastructure and services for the return of residents to Khartoum State.

Both sides affirmed the need to mobilize official and popular efforts to implement these plans on the ground and remove all impediments hindering development and service delivery in the coming phase.

