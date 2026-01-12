Sudan: Northern State Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Reviews Activities and Interventions of Relief International

Dongola — The Commissioner of the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Northern State, Dr. Wael Mohamed Sharif, reviewed the activities and interventions of Relief International during his meeting at his office today with the organization's Water and Sanitation Officer, Engineer Mohamed Mo'tasim.

The meeting covered the organization's activities and interventions within the emergency response program at the displaced persons camp in the Al-Affad area of Al-Dabah locality, in the fields of protection, water, and sanitation.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner praised the efforts and interventions of Relief International towards the displaced persons and emphasized the necessity of continuing coordination and cooperation between the Commission and the organization.

For his part, Mohamed Mo'tasim confirmed to SUNA that they are in the process of adding a number of latrines and installing water networks within the camp.