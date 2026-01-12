Sudan: Sapa Provides Equipment to Singa Kidney Hospital Laboratory

Singa — The Director-General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development in Sennar State, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Awad, praised the Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA) for its sustained support to the state's health sector.

Speaking on Monday during the inauguration of laboratory equipment donated by SAPA to Singa Kidney Hospital, Dr. Al-Awad said the contribution reflects a longstanding commitment to strengthening health services in Sennar State, both before and after the state's liberation. The donation includes hormone testing devices, a complete blood count (CBC) analyzer, two microscopes, and other essential equipment.

Dr. Al-Awad urged SAPA to continue its support by providing additional devices and equipment to meet the hospital's growing needs.

For his part, Dr. Hatim Gindeel, speaking on behalf of Singa Hospital physicians, said the new equipment represents a significant addition that will help stabilize and improve diagnostic services for kidney patients. He expressed appreciation to SAPA for its support to patients and the wider health system.

Meanwhile, Second Laboratory Specialist Zahra Hajou Abdullah Musa, representing the Singa Kidney Hospital Laboratory Administration, thanked SAPA for the donation, describing the devices as modern and highly effective in enhancing diagnostic accuracy.