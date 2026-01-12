South Africa: Climate Crisis Vs Job Security - How President's Fresh Pcc Picks Aim to Calm SA's Just Transition Jitters

President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of new commissioners to the Presidential Climate Commission marks the start of a new five-year term (2026-2030) for the multistakeholder body. Daily Maverick spoke to commission executive director Dorah Modise about the commission's priorities and lessons learnt.

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) comprises government ministers and 22 commissioners who represent diverse perspectives and interests. The commission meets quarterly, with ad hoc working groups focused on various thematic areas meeting more frequently.

Established in 2020, the PCC is a multistakeholder body tasked with advising on South Africa's climate change response, focusing on the just transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy and society.

The term of the former commissioners ended on 31 December 2025, and the new commissioners will serve for five years from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2030, in accordance with the Climate Change Act 2024 (Act No 22 of 2024).

Daily Maverick spoke to PCC executive director Dorah Modise on Thursday, 8 January, as she welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of new commissioners.

Modise said the commission's priorities in this new term include supporting local governments to build climate resilience and mobilising adaptation finance.

The commission would "support local governments to plan, implement and respond to climate disasters while playing a bigger role in the energy sectors". It would also mobilise adaptation finance and grants for small-scale local projects, while supporting the government to build the capacity and policy coherence to implement quick wins....