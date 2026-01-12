Botswana: Medicines Crisis Pushes Batswana to Herbal Remedies

Gaborone — When clinic shelves run bare and prescriptions cannot be filled, some Batswana are finding comfort not in pharmacies, but in leaves once boiled by grandmothers, roots crushed by elders, and remedies passed down quietly through generations.

Medicine shortages, now affecting hospitals across the country, have forced communities to confront a reality that is both frustrating and familiar. For some, it is not a crisis so much as a reminder.

"This problem is not new," said Mr Mompati Chaba, reflecting on years of public meetings where residents raised concerns about unavailable medication.

He said even back then, people would ask at kgotla meetings who was responsible when drugs were out of stock.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It has always been there it has just become more intense."

As public hospitals report intermittent shortages of essential drugs, from painkillers and antibiotics to chronic disease medication, the Ministry of Health has cited global supply chain disruptions and procurement delays as contributing factors.

Across Gaborone and beyond, a quiet shift is taking place. Herbs once dismissed as old-fashioned are being rediscovered, not only out of necessity, but out of renewed cultural pride.

"I have gone back to using mosukujane and lengana for flu and headaches. Our grandparents relied on these herbs long before pharmacies existed and they knew what they were doing," said Ms Sheris Moyo of Block 9.

In her home village in the North East, she recalls a time when nature was the medicine cabinet.

"Pepperiboom was everywhere. People knew it helped with flu, blocked noses and acne. Some they used it as a humidifier for flu symptoms," she said.

Beyond illness, these practices were part of daily care. Steaming was believed to promote healthy skin, while elders used simple water-based remedies to soothe children's stomach aches and restore appetite.

"There was wisdom in how they cared for children. Medicine was not always necessary," Ms Moyo said.

That wisdom is now resurfacing in unexpected places including shopping malls.

At Gaborone's Main Mall, herbal vendors say business has grown steadily in recent months. Customers arrive with ailments both small and serious, asking for relief where conventional medicine has failed them.

"People are looking for help with everything, from stomach pains to high blood pressure. We make sure the herbs are clean and safe. This is our culture. We are helping people in the best way we know," said Mr Garebone Basele, who sells locally sourced herbal mixtures

At BBS Mall, Earth Herbs has become a hub for those seeking organic alternatives. Sales representative Ms Nametso Monageng carefully arranges jars of dried leaves and roots as she explains their approach.

"We select and categorise herbs for different needs, for children, men and women. Everything is locally grown, organic and free from GMOs and MSGs," she said.

Customers return often, many sharing stories of improvement. Some even bring medical reports, allowing progress to be tracked alongside conventional treatment. One such customer, Mr Kaelo Kaelo, said herbs have become a seasonal staple in his household.

"Since COVID-19, I buy flu herbs every winter," he said.

This, he said helped him and children to stay safe from flu during winter season. Nearby, Ms Chenvula Sametsi credits herbal remedies for easing the hot flushes brought on by peri-menopause.

"Since taking the combination, I feel much better," she said.

For many, this return to herbs is not just about health, it is about identity.

"We are rediscovering who we are. These herbs are part of our heritage. In times like this, they remind us that we are resilient," said Mr Kabelo Masigo of Bontleng.

He believes blending tradition with modern healthcare is not a step backwards, but a step toward balance. He encourages people to use common, non-spiritual herbs found in shops such as basil for inflammation, turmeric for joints, ginger for nausea, and everyday remedies like cloves, guava leaves, aloe vera and moringa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Even social media is helping.People are learning again , on TikTok, on Facebook , what our grandparents already knew."

Retired midwife Ms Nametso Tumagole warns that while traditional medicine has its place, it must be used responsibly.

"Some herbs have real benefits," she said, "but others can interfere with prescribed medication or cause harm if misused."

She stressed that traditional remedies should complement, not replace, modern medicine and urged patients to consult qualified practitioners before using herbal treatments.

As Botswana works to stabilise its medical supply chains, one thing is clear, in the face of uncertainty, many Batswana are turning inward herbak medicine. BOPA

BOPA