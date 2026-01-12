South Africa: Safa Rules Could Block Lucas Radebe From Running for President

12 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt

 

South African football legend Lucas Radebe could be heading for another fight with Safa rules as talk grows about him leading the association.

Radebe, a former Bafana Bafana captain and Leeds United star, is being pushed by some football figures to run for Safa president. But once again, the rules may stop him before he even starts.

Under Safa's constitution, a presidential candidate must have at least ten years' experience inside Safa structures. Radebe does not meet that requirement.

Another rule could also block his supporters. The SA Masters and Legends Football Association, known as Samlfa, is not allowed to nominate a candidate under current rules.

Samlfa president Jacob "Buddah" Mathathe confirmed the group is looking at Radebe as a possible candidate.

"We will announce soon, but yes, Radebe is under our consideration," Mathathe said, News24 reported.

Radebe did not respond to calls for comment, but people close to him say he is open to being nominated if the rules allow it.

Supporters of Radebe say Safa's constitution is outdated and shuts out people who could bring change. They point to CAF president Patrice Motsepe, who did not rise through Safa structures but now leads African football.

Calls for reform come as questions remain around current Safa president Danny Jordaan. He has not said whether he will stand again, but insiders say he plans to stay in office until 2030.

Jordaan, who is 74 years old, is also facing fraud charges and is expected back in court next month.

