Tanzania: Samia Greets Tanzanians As They Celebrate the Zanzibar Revolution

Dar es Salaam — THE President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has extended her greetings to all Tanzanians as they celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the Glorious Zanzibar Revolution today, January 12, 2026.

President Samia conveyed the message through her Instagram account, where she wrote: "I wish you all a happy commemoration of the 62nd anniversary of the Glorious Zanzibar Revolution.

For 62 years, we have upheld the core ideals of the Revolution of building a free society founded on dignity, development, unity, justice, peace, and solidarity."

Furthermore, President Samia has called on Tanzanians to continue safeguarding the values of the Revolution and to pass them on to future generations.