Tanzania: Samia Greets Tanzanians As They Celebrate the Zanzibar Revolution

12 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — THE President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, has extended her greetings to all Tanzanians as they celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the Glorious Zanzibar Revolution today, January 12, 2026.

President Samia conveyed the message through her Instagram account, where she wrote: "I wish you all a happy commemoration of the 62nd anniversary of the Glorious Zanzibar Revolution.

For 62 years, we have upheld the core ideals of the Revolution of building a free society founded on dignity, development, unity, justice, peace, and solidarity."

Furthermore, President Samia has called on Tanzanians to continue safeguarding the values of the Revolution and to pass them on to future generations.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.