Namibia: Ministry All Set for Results Release, New Academic Year

Education minister Sanet Steenkamp says preparations for the release of 2025's exam results and the 2026 academic year are proceeding according to plan.

The results will be released tomorrow.

Steenkamp says examinations remain credible and are managed under strict quality assurance systems designed to safeguard their integrity.

She described exams as high-stakes assessments governed by legal provisions, approved policies and accreditation agreements, including those with Cambridge.

From the setting of question papers to marking, moderation and final verification, a series of checks and controls are applied to ensure accuracy and fairness, she says.

To ensure all candidates are able to access their results, including those in remote areas, Steenkamp says the ministry will ensure results are available through several channels.

These include the ministry's official website, an SMS service, and printed broadsheets sent to regional offices and schools.

Pupils without access to cellphones can visit the nearest school and check their results using their examination entry numbers.

While the minister declined to speculate on performance outcomes ahead of the release, she noted that the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture closely monitors long-term trends in examination results.

She says improvement in national performance should be gradual and credible, as sudden spikes could raise concerns about assessment standards.

Steenkamp has stressed that Advanced Subsidiary (AS) level is not the only pathway available to pupils.

Those who exit the system in Grade 11 with Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) level three qualifications still have access to certificate courses, diploma programmes and technical and vocational education and training.

She says it is important for parents and pupils to understand that not progressing to AS level does not amount to failure, but rather represents a different educational route.

Pupils who feel their results do not reflect their performance have the option to apply for remarking through their schools, following established procedures and within a specified time frame.

The ministry says this process allows for an additional layer of review to ensure marking has been conducted correctly.

Steenkamp says the ministry is also intensifying its focus on readiness for the 2026 academic year. Central to this effort is strengthening education at the foundational level she says.

The ministry has invested in pre-primary teaching materials and training for early childhood educators, while diagnostic assessments at Grade 3 level are being used to inform targeted interventions.

At the senior level, the ministry plans to continue strengthening teacher performance through professional development, improved classroom support and expanded holiday learning programmes, particularly for Grades 10 and 11 pupils.

As NSSCO level involves a two-year programme, she says earlier intervention could have a meaningful impact on final outcomes.

Steenkamp is calling on families and communities to respond to results with understanding and perspective, as examination results do not define a child's future.

What matters most is that pupils receive support as they consider their next steps.