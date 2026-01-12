Uganda: Govt Suspends Top NGO Chapter Four Over Security Concerns

Over the past decade, Chapter Four has positioned itself as a reliable advocate for justice, particularly for vulnerable, underrepresented, and discriminated-against communities, including those facing political persecution, sexual orientation-based discrimination, or socioeconomic marginalization.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Uganda's civil society sector, the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO Bureau) has suspended the operating permit of Chapter Four Uganda, a leading human rights organization, with immediate effect.

The suspension, announced in an official notice from the NGO Bureau under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, cites intelligence reports alleging the group's involvement in activities "prejudicial to the security and the laws of Uganda," in violation of Section 42(d) of the NGO Act Cap 109 (as amended).

The directive orders Chapter Four Uganda to cease all operations pending the conclusion of investigations, which the Bureau promises will be conducted "within reasonable time."

The organization will be afforded an opportunity to respond during the probe. Copies of the notice have been sent to the Inspector General of Police to enforce compliance, the Registrar General at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, and the Executive Director of the Uganda Bankers Association to alert financial institutions.

This development marks the latest clash between the Ugandan government and civil society groups, raising fresh concerns about shrinking space for dissent and human rights advocacy in the country.

As an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit entity based in Kampala, its mission centers on protecting civil liberties and promoting human rights for all, with a focus on criminal justice, gender-based violence, labor and employment rights, and access to information.

The organization employs strategic and public interest litigation, first-line legal representation, human rights research and documentation, legislative advocacy, and general counsel support to advance its goals.

Its work extends to courts, legislatures, and grassroots communities, often providing pro bono services to those unable to afford legal aid.

At the heart of Chapter Four's story is its founder, Nicholas Opiyo, a renowned human rights lawyer whose personal experiences have fueled a lifelong commitment to civil liberties.

The move comes on the back of the recent arrest of Sarah Bireete, the Executive Director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, a prominent civil society organization involved in constitutional advocacy, governance, and civic engagement, an incident that has intensified scrutiny of the government's relationship with rights groups and reinforced concerns about increasing pressure on civil society actors perceived to be critical of the state.