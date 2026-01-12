Uganda: NRM Lawyer Dismisses Claims of Rising Tension Ahead of Thursday's Polls

With just days to the highly anticipated general presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for Thursday, 15th January 2026; National Resistance Movement (NRM) lawyer Maj (Rtd) Pollar Awich has dismissed claims of escalating political tension in parts of the country, describing such concerns as exaggerated and largely driven by social media narratives.

Speaking during NBS Morning Breeze on Monday, Awich said reports of heightened tension, particularly in areas where the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) enjoys significant support, do not reflect the reality on the ground.

"It seems that in areas where our colleagues in NUP are enjoying support, there is imaginary tension," he said.

Awich emphasised that the perceived anxiety surrounding the electoral environment is not backed by tangible evidence, insisting that the situation across the country remains calm.

According to him, such narratives risk misleading the public and creating unnecessary anxiety among voters, urging Ugandans to rely on verified information rather than unsubstantiated online reports.

"Tension is social media hype. There is no tension, I can assure you. This tension is social media-manufactured and hyped, and I think that's deliberate," he said.