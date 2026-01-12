Uganda: Finca Uganda Moves to Support Flood-Hit Kampala Traders

FINCA Uganda has started the process of extending more than Shs100 million in relief to its clients operating in downtown Kampala whose businesses were badly damaged by floods late last year.

The initiative was announced on Monday during a press conference held at Fairway Hotel in Kampala, attended by affected traders, city officials and other stakeholders.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains in October and November 2025, mainly affected basement shops and arcades in areas such as French Plaza, Pentagon City Plaza, Totala Business Centre and surrounding locations.

Many traders suffered heavy losses after floodwaters destroyed goods including clothes, mattresses and carpets, forcing some businesses to temporarily shut down.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

FINCA Uganda said the affected clients were identified following a detailed verification exercise carried out together with trader leaders and local authorities to establish the scale of losses caused by the floods.

The relief support will be rolled out in phases to ensure traders receive timely assistance as they work to restore their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Ms Eva Balikowa, the Chief Commercial Officer at FINCA Uganda, said the institution recognises the human impact behind the losses.

"Behind every flooded shop is a family, a livelihood, and years of hard work. We deeply sympathize with traders who are the backbone of Kampala's economy. As FINCA Uganda, we are committed to standing with entrepreneurs in moments of crisis. The relief will be provided in phases to ensure traders can recover steadily."

Traders welcomed the intervention, describing it as a timely boost to businesses still struggling to recover.

On behalf of the trading community, Hajji Isa Ssekitto, the Acting Chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), said the support would help restore confidence among affected traders.

"This support from FINCA Uganda comes at a time when several traders are struggling to get back on their feet. It demonstrates responsiveness and partnership with the trading community and will go a long way in restoring business confidence."

Mr Ismail Balikoowa from Padre Pio said the partnership with FINCA Uganda has helped traders with active loans who were affected by the floods to have their outstanding balances cleared through claim payouts.

"We conducted on-ground assessments in the downtown area to verify the affected borrowers and facilitate the necessary support. We deeply sympathize with all traders impacted by the floods," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some traders shared personal experiences of loss and recovery hopes. Ms Charlotte Owomugisha, who operates a business in the basement of French Plaza, said the floods nearly ended her business.

"I got a loan of six million shillings from FINCA Uganda and shopped for kids clothes but floods submerged my business. I lost hope after this incident happened but with this support from FINCA bank, I am hopeful that my business will recover."

The floods have once again raised concerns about Kampala's drainage system, with experts blaming blocked channels and construction activities along the Nakivubo Channel for worsening flooding in low-lying commercial areas. Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has since stepped up efforts to improve drainage along key roads in the city centre to reduce future risks.

FINCA Uganda says its support goes beyond financial services, offering loans, business training and advisory services aimed at helping small and medium-sized enterprises manage risks and build resilience.

In his closing remarks, Mr Robert Kakande, the Executive Director of FINCA Uganda, reaffirmed the bank's long-term commitment to traders.

"We value the trust our clients place in us, especially during challenging moments. FINCA Uganda remains a reliable partner to traders as they rebuild, grow, and plan for the future. We welcome both existing and new entrepreneurs to explore our financial solutions designed to support business growth."