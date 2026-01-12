Uganda: Over 600 Children to Benefit From Sarah Kanyike Foundation Bursaries This Year

More than 600 vulnerable children across the country will benefit from education bursaries this year under the Sarah Kanyike Foundation,

Speaking to the media during the launch of 2026 bursaries the Initiator of the foundation Ms sarah Kanyike said that the program aimed aimed at expanding access to schooling and nurturing talent among young learners.

"Education is the strongest foundation we can give a child for their future, and no child should miss out because of circumstances they did not choose," Ms Sarah Kanyike said,

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She added that the Foundation's commitment is to support learners from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"The bursaries target pupils and students at primary, secondary and university levels, with beneficiaries drawn from at least 40 institutions currently partnered with the Foundation. " she said

She added that the support includes tuition and related scholastic needs, with a focus on learners who can attend boarding schools.

Ms Christine Kundane, an ambassadorial representative of the Sarah Kanyike Foundation, said while the bursaries play a critical role, parents and guardians also have a responsibility to ensure children access education. "It is the duty of parents and guardians to make sure their children go to school.

We have young children who are not yet ready for boarding schools, and such learners can be enrolled in nearby day schools," Ms Kundane said.

She explained that the current structure of the bursary programme prioritises learners in boarding schools, noting that the Foundation continues to assess how best to respond to the varying needs of children, especially at lower levels of education.

The chairperson of schools under the Sarah Kanyike Foundation, Mr Andy Mwesigwa, a retired Uganda Cranes captain, said the initiative is anchored on the belief that education is a lifelong investment.

"Our aim is to provide education to the young generation. Education is the only foundation you can give your children for their future," Mr Mwesigwa said.

He added that the Foundation's support goes beyond classroom learning to include the identification and development of talent, particularly in sports.

"We have made arrangements to groom talented children under the Sarah Kanyike Foundation through co-curricular activities. Sports is a key area where many children can excel if given the right opportunity," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Mr Mwesigwa, the talent identification programme will kick off in second term, with teams moving to different schools to identify learners with potential.

"We want to give a chance to children who are ready to compete so that they can benefit from their talents while continuing with their education," he said.