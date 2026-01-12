Africa: AUC Chairperson This Afternoon Received H.E. Miguel Ntutumu Evuna Andeme, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

12 January 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this afternoon received H.E. Miguel Ntutumu Evuna Andeme, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing session of the AU Permanent Representatives Committee, as well as on regional developments. Ambassador Andeme commended the Chairperson for his leadership & for his statement at the opening of the PRC earlier today, & expressed the hope that the forthcoming AU Assembly of Heads of State & Government will effectively address the implications of global geopolitical dynamics & advancing Africa's agency & priorities.

The Chairperson thanked Ambassador Andeme for the courtesy call & commended the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for its active engagement in the work of the AU & its valuable contribution to the promotion of good neighbourliness in her region, & peace & security on the continent.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.