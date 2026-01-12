Africa: AUC Chairperson This Afternoon Received H.E. Miguel Ntutumu Evuna Andeme, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this afternoon received H.E. Miguel Ntutumu Evuna Andeme, Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing session of the AU Permanent Representatives Committee, as well as on regional developments. Ambassador Andeme commended the Chairperson for his leadership & for his statement at the opening of the PRC earlier today, & expressed the hope that the forthcoming AU Assembly of Heads of State & Government will effectively address the implications of global geopolitical dynamics & advancing Africa's agency & priorities.

The Chairperson thanked Ambassador Andeme for the courtesy call & commended the Republic of Equatorial Guinea for its active engagement in the work of the AU & its valuable contribution to the promotion of good neighbourliness in her region, & peace & security on the continent.