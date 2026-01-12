Botswana On FMD High Alert

12 January 2026
The Patriot (Gaborone)
By Kitso Ramono Majaha

The Ministry of Lands and Agriculture has issued a stern alert over the heightened risk of foot-and-mouth disease entering Botswana following reports of escalation in neighboring South African provinces close to the country's borders.

Explaining the severity of the outbreak and its presumed impactif it spread into the country, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture, Kabelo Ebineng, said the disease has been recorded in eight of South Africa's nine provinces, describing the situation as worsening and posing a serious threat to Botswana as a neighboring country. He added that the South African government has alerted Botswana to cases of foot-and-mouth disease entering provinces along the shared border.

