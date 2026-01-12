Botswana: Power Blackouts Return!

12 January 2026
The Patriot (Gaborone)
By Kitso Ramono Majaha

Botswana's ambition to achieve self-sufficiency and becoming a net exporter of electricity has been compromised by persistent operational challenges at Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) Morupule A and B power stations in Palapye.

National Statistics Custodian, Statistics Botswana (SB) revealed in its latest Electricity Generation report for 2025 quarter three that the physical volume of generated electricity has decreased by 38.6 percent (381,793 MWH), from 988,303 MWH during the third quarter of 2024 to 606,511 MWH during the quarter under review.

