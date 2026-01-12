Kenya: ODM Top Organ Endorses Oburu-Led Coalition Talks With Uda Ahead of 2027 Polls

12 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Kilifi — The Orange Democratic Movement has approved the initiation of coalition negotiations with the United Democratic Alliance as part of early preparations for the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued after a Central Committee meeting held in Kilifi County on January 12, 2026, the party said it had mandated Party Leader Oburu Odinga to lead structured negotiations with other political formations, beginning with UDA, alongside consultations with party members ahead of a National Delegates Convention.

The committee also reviewed ODM's performance in the November 2025 by-elections, where the party won all three parliamentary seats it contested, and expressed satisfaction with the successful marking of its 20th anniversary.

As part of its early election strategy, ODM resolved to immediately begin structured preparations for 2027, including coalition building, policy development, organisational readiness and candidate preparedness.

The party further reaffirmed its commitment to implementing its 10-point agenda, particularly on compensation for victims of public protests, proposing that any such compensation be channelled through constitutionally recognised institutions, including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

ODM said the resolutions would be operationalised by relevant party organs, with progress reports to be submitted to the party's leadership structures.

