Africa: FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers Draw Unveils Road to Morocco

The draw for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026 African Qualifiers was held on Saturday in Rabat, marking the official kick-off of the African qualifying campaign.

The fixtures were determined by draw assistant Jacqueline Shipanga, Technical Director of the Namibia Football Federation, CAF Elite Instructor and former coach of the Namibia Women's National Team.

A total of 31 African teams are involved in these qualifiers, played in three knockout rounds, with two-legged ties home and away. At the end of the third round, four teams will qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Finals in Morocco.

The draw for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026 African Qualifiers

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

FIRST ROUNDFirst leg: 10-12 AprilSecond leg: 17-19 April

· M1 and M2: Niger vs Guinea

· M3 and M4: Burkina Faso vs Benin

· M5 and M6: Sierra Leone vs Core d'Ivoire

· M7 and M8: Tunisia vs Senegal

· M9 and M10: Algeria vs Cameroon

· M11 and M12: Togo vs Ghana

· M13 and M14: Libya vs Liberia

· M15 and M16: Rwanda vs Zambia

· M17 and M18: DR Congo vs Djibouti

· M19 and M20: South Sudan vs Ethiopia

· M20 and M22: Malawi vs Burundi

· M22 and M24: Botswana vs Tanzania

· M23 and M26: Central African Republic vs South Africa

· M27 and M28: Zimbabwe vs Uganda

· M29 and M30: Namibia vs Kenya

SECOND ROUND

First leg: 22-24 MaySecond leg: 29-31 May

· M31 and M32: Niger or Guinea vs Nigeria

· M33 and M34: Burkina Faso or Benin vs Sierra Leone or Cote d'Ivoire

· M35 and M36: Tunisia or Senegal vs Algeria or Cameroon

· M37 and M38: Togo or Ghana vs Libya or Liberia

· M39 and M40: Rwanda or Zambia vs DR Congo or Djibouti

· M41 and M42: South Sudan or Ethiopia vs Malawi vs Burundi

· M43 and M44: Botswana or Tanzania vs Central African Republic or South Africa

· M45 and M46: Zimbabwe or Uganda vs Namibia or Kenya

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

THIRD ROUND

First leg: 3-5 JulySecond leg: 10-12 July

· M47 and M48: Winner matches 31/32 vs Winner matches 33/34

· M49 and M50: Winner of matches 35/36 vs Winner of matches 37/38

· M51 and M52: Winner matches 39/40 vs Winner matches 41/42

· M53 and M54: Winner of matches 43/44 vs Winner of matches 45/46

For further information:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF - Communication Division