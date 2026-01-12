Africa: Egypt Vs Côte d'Ivoire - A Clash of Familiar Foes, Dreams and History

Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire are no strangers to each another. And, when the two continental heavyweights collide at the Grand Stade d'Agadir in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025, it will be yet another chapter in a rivalry built on history, prestige and deep mutual respect.

This is a meeting of ambition and legacy. Côte d'Ivoire arrive determined to defend their continental crown, while Egypt are driven by the pursuit of history, chasing a record-extending eighth AFCON title that would further cement their status as the competition's most decorated nation.

Beyond the familiarity of the teams, there is also a compelling duel on the touchline. Egypt's Hossam Hassan and Côte d'Ivoire's Emerse Faé know each other well, having crossed paths as players during the 2006 AFCON in Egypt.

They faced off first in the group stage, then again in the final. On both occasions, it was Hassan who emerged victorious, providing two assists in a 3-1 group-stage win before lifting the trophy after a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the final.

In fact, Hassan boasts a perfect record against Côte d'Ivoire as a player, winning all four encounters -- a past that brings confidence, even as he acknowledges that this contest presents an entirely different challenge.

Hassan leans on history, but warns of danger

While respectful of his opponent's quality, Hassan approaches the quarter-final buoyed by belief rather than nostalgia. He knows that past success offers no guarantees, a sentiment echoed by forward Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan.

"They are a really strong team, as they have shown throughout this competition," said Trezeguet. "It will not be an easy game for us, but we trust in teamwork and our collective effort. They have good forwards, and we have equally good defenders, so it will be a real contest."

Trezeguet himself remains a doubt after sustaining an injury during Egypt's Round of 16 victory over Benin and will need a late medical thumbs up to boot in for the compelling fixture under the lights on Saturday.

Left-back Mohamed Hamdi is also a concern after being forced off in the same match.

Côte d'Ivoire adapt, refocus and believe

Côte d'Ivoire, meanwhile, make the three-hour bus drive to Agadir from Marrakech for a venue they are visiting for the first time in this tournament. Coach Faé admitted the arrival felt "a bit strange", but insists swift adaptation is essential.

The Ivorians face a daunting historical record, having beaten Egypt just once in 12 previous AFCON meetings. Their memories against the Pharaohs are often painful, none more so than the 1998 quarter-final in Burkina Faso, where Egypt again triumphed on penalties after a goalless draw.

Faé and his players are determined that history will not repeat itself.

This quarter-final also carries personal significance for Faé, who relishes the chance to meet Hassan once more -- this time as rival coaches -- nearly two decades after their last AFCON encounter as players.

Côte d'Ivoire's authority in this tournament has been unmistakable. Their emphatic 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso in the Round of 16 sent a clear message: the champions are here to defend their crown.

"It was a tough game, but we proved ourselves," said defender Odilon Kossounou. "We expect the same challenge against Egypt. They are a good side and we respect them, but we have ambition, and that ambition is to reach the semi-final."

In Agadir, history, pride and destiny collide -- and only one giant will take the next step towards continental glory.

What they said:

Hossam Hassan - Egypt coach:

Our ambition is huge and each game is a final regardless of the opponent. I respect Côte d'Ivoire because they are the defending champions and a great side. But, we also trust ourselves. I have excellent players that I trust, and we will work in the same way we have been working to deliver the victory and make our Egyptian people happy. We have analysed them since their first game and how they play; we know what to expect. We have our style and we are ready.

Emerse Faé - Côte d'Ivoire coach:

Throughout this week, I have been receiving pictures of when I played against coach Hassan and it is always funny. It is always strange, but will be a pleasure to play against him as a coach now.

In 2006, they were almost similar as they are now and I think Egypt has always been like that; they look like they are struggling but they will always find a way to win. I understand their football very well and having watched them in this tournament, it is just the jersey and the players who have changed, but it is the same Egypt I faced in 2006.

But, we are ready. To win AFCON, you have to be ready to face anyone at any time.

Pre-match stat:

Egypt have won seven AFCON games against Cote d'Ivoire, their highest tally against any team. Cote d'Ivoire's seven defeats against Egypt at AFCON are their most losses against any team.

This is their second Quarterfinal meeting (first in 1998) and fifth knockout clash overall, with three matches ending 0-0 and decided on penalties, all won by Egypt (1998 QF, 2006 Final, 2021 R16).

Only one of the four knockout games produced goals: Egypt's 4-1 Semi-final win in 2008.