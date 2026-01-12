Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Morocco 2025 Fan Zones to Deliver Night of Music and Culture

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 Fan Zones across the country will come alive with music and culture on Sunday, 11 January 2026, with a full programme of live performances in host cities nationwide.

As part of CAF's wider Fan Experience programme, the Fan Zones have become vibrant gathering points during the tournament, offering entertainment that highlights the richness and diversity of African music alongside Morocco's cultural heritage.

Sunday's schedule brings together contemporary stars and legendary performers.

In Agadir, Place Agadir hosts Oudaden at 20h00, with the renowned Amazigh group set to deliver a performance deeply rooted in traditional rhythms that connected strongly with both local fans and visiting supporters.

Casablanca will staged two simultaneous shows. At Espace Météo, Manal performs at 20h00, bringing her distinctive blend of pop and urban sounds to one of the busiest Fan Zones of the tournament.

At the same time, Espace Toro welcomes Hamid El Kasri, whose powerful Gnawa performances offer a captivating cultural experience.

In Fes, the Jardin Botanique provides the backdrop for a 20h00 performance by Nass El Ghiwane. The iconic group delivers a set that reflects their lasting influence on Moroccan and African music, drawing a wide cross-section of football supporters.

Rabat also features two major Fan Zone events. At Olm Souissi, Nigerian star Odumodublvck joins Moroccan hitmaker Dystinct for a collaborative performance at 20h00 that embodied the pan-African spirit of the competition.

Meanwhile, Sale Bab El Mrissa hosts Rafie and Lartiste, whose energetic show adds to the festive atmosphere in the capital.

In Marrakech, fans can gather at Bab Jdid at 20h00 for a performance by Zeyn, while in Tangier, Villa Harris Park hosts a cross-cultural collaboration as Senegalese artist Wally Seck shares the stage with Moroccan rock band Hoba Hoba Spirit, entertaining supporters into the evening.

The Fan Zones continue to play a central role in enhancing the experience at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025, offering fans a unique opportunity to celebrate African music, culture and unity alongside elite continental football.

AGADIRPlace Agadir20h00: Oudaden

CASABLANCAEspace Météo20h00: Manal

Espace Toro20h00: Hamid El Kasri

FESJardin Botanique20h00: Nass El Ghiwane

RABATOlm Souissi20h00: Odumodublvck & Dystinct

Sale Bab El Mrissa20h00: Rafie & Lartiste

MARRAKECHBab Jdid20h00: Zeyn

TANGIERVilla Harris Park20h00: Wally Seck & Hoba Hoba Spirit