South Africa: Reconnaissance Flight to Assess Wemmershoek Fire Extent

11 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As the fire in Wemmershoek, Franschhoek continues to burn out of control, the Cape Winelands District Municipality said a reconnaissance flight will be conducted to assess the full extent of the fire.

"During the night, the fire spread rapidly down the mountain across a large area, threatening surrounding farms along the Wemmershoek Road (R301). Firefighting efforts, including aerial resources, focused primarily on structure protection. The fire later shifted back toward the R45, where recognised firefighting techniques, including backburns, were implemented," the municipality said on Sunday.

This as the Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fire Services in the Western Cape reported a challenging night as the fire continues to burn.

The fire was reported on Wednesday and originated in the Langrug area.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The fire has claimed one structure and damaged another. No injuries have been reported.

"A reconnaissance flight will be conducted this morning to assess the full extent of the fire following last night's activity. This assessment will inform the operational plan for the day as active firefighting and mitigation efforts continue."

Meanwhile, the municipality has thanked its partners, farmers, landowners, and volunteers for their support.

"However, all firefighting operations are being conducted under a formal Incident Command System (ICS). For safety and coordination reasons, members of the public are requested not to organise or participate in independent or ad-hoc firefighting groups," said the municipality.

Meanwhile, firefighters remain on high alert for any signs of smoke or flames in the Overstrand area following fires in Pearly Beach and Stanford in the Western Cape.

READ | Progress made in containing Overstrand fires

In an update on Sunday morning, Overstrand Municipal Manager Dean O'Neill, said that good progress has been made along the border of Groeneweide and Panorama.

"On Day 8, the Pearly Beach Fire Crew made good progress overnight along the border of Groeneweide and Panorama. The left flank's active fire line has been contained, and mop-up operations will now continue," he said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.