South Africa: Reconnaissance Flight to Assess Wemmershoek Fire Extent

As the fire in Wemmershoek, Franschhoek continues to burn out of control, the Cape Winelands District Municipality said a reconnaissance flight will be conducted to assess the full extent of the fire.

"During the night, the fire spread rapidly down the mountain across a large area, threatening surrounding farms along the Wemmershoek Road (R301). Firefighting efforts, including aerial resources, focused primarily on structure protection. The fire later shifted back toward the R45, where recognised firefighting techniques, including backburns, were implemented," the municipality said on Sunday.

This as the Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fire Services in the Western Cape reported a challenging night as the fire continues to burn.

The fire was reported on Wednesday and originated in the Langrug area.

The fire has claimed one structure and damaged another. No injuries have been reported.

"A reconnaissance flight will be conducted this morning to assess the full extent of the fire following last night's activity. This assessment will inform the operational plan for the day as active firefighting and mitigation efforts continue."

Meanwhile, the municipality has thanked its partners, farmers, landowners, and volunteers for their support.

"However, all firefighting operations are being conducted under a formal Incident Command System (ICS). For safety and coordination reasons, members of the public are requested not to organise or participate in independent or ad-hoc firefighting groups," said the municipality.

Meanwhile, firefighters remain on high alert for any signs of smoke or flames in the Overstrand area following fires in Pearly Beach and Stanford in the Western Cape.

In an update on Sunday morning, Overstrand Municipal Manager Dean O'Neill, said that good progress has been made along the border of Groeneweide and Panorama.

"On Day 8, the Pearly Beach Fire Crew made good progress overnight along the border of Groeneweide and Panorama. The left flank's active fire line has been contained, and mop-up operations will now continue," he said in a statement.