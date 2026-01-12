South Africa: Western Cape Education Ready for the 2026 School Year

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has expressed its readiness for the 2026 academic year, with schools set to reopen on Wednesday, 14 January.

"The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is prepared and ready for the start of the 2026 school year. Educators and school-based staff will return on Monday, 12 January 2026, and learners will enter the school gates on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, to begin their first term," the provincial department said.

It further added that the beginning of a new school year sees hundreds of thousands of young people starting their learning journey, which is the first step towards independence and economic inclusion.

"By ensuring that their children are well-prepared for the school year, as well as every school day, parents are giving their children the strongest foundation for becoming independent and thriving adults.

"We urge parents to ensure they are fully prepared for the start of the school year by reading all communication from their child's school carefully. Notices often include important details such as stationery lists, uniform requirements, and other essentials," said the WCED.

The WCED has procured and delivered essential items well in advance to ensure teaching and learning in schools can begin immediately. It said that schools were able to order top-up textbooks between 12 and 23 May 2025, with full delivery completed by October 2025, amounting to R58.7 million.

Stationery for non-section 21 schools valued at R25.3 million was delivered by November 2025, and an additional R31.6 million worth of goods were delivered by December 2025.

"We are also ready to respond to new requirements that may arise due to late applications or unexpected demand."

Late applications

The WCED is currently processing a significant number of late school applications for the 2026 academic year.

"As of 7 January 2026, the WCED has successfully placed 180 960 (96% of) learners for whom applications were received for Grade R, 1, and 8 for the 2026 school year.

Placement is still in progress for 7 540 learners in these grades. However, late applications continue to affect placement progress.

Since 1 November 2025, the WCED has received 10 666 late applications:

· November 2025: 5 873 new late applications

· December 2025: new late 4 035 applications

· January 2026 (up to 7 January): 758 new extremely late applications

"Late applications create considerable challenges for the WCED. They disrupt planning for learner placement, resource allocation, and staffing, and place additional strain on the department to place learners immediately during a period when schools are closed for the holidays. This means that discussions around placement can only resume once schools reopen, delaying the process further," it explained.

The department is working to secure placement opportunities for learners who are still awaiting allocation.

"With schools reopening for staff on Monday, we will engage more extensively with principals and management teams to identify additional spaces. Further movement within the system is expected as schools finalise promotion, progression, and enrolment lists, which often create additional capacity."

In addition, the WCED will conduct its 10-day snap survey once schools have been open for ten days. The survey provides accurate data on learner numbers in each grade, allowing the system to settle before reporting.

The information gathered is critical for determining where additional resources--such as furniture and equipment--are needed and where further placement opportunities may exist.

The department also urged any parent who has not yet applied for the 2026 school year to do so immediately at their education district office.

District office details are available here: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-officials