South Africa: Minister Condemns Social Media Misinformation

11 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has condemned the photoshopping of her X account with vulgar images and misinformation as not only distasteful, but also shameful.

"In a country that is battling with a scourge of gender-based violence, the continued use of sexual images to tarnish women is deplorable at the least. The cowards responsible for the photoshop [material] represent the worst sexists and gender-based violence perpetrators," the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Acting Government spokesperson, Nomonde Mnukwa, said the government has noticed the coordinated misinformation campaign primarily targeting Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

"The public is warned about uncouth images published allegedly on the Minister's account. The Minister's account is not hacked, but the images are photoshopped. Attempts to defocus Minister Ntshavheni from the tasks at hand will not succeed," said Mnukwa.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.