South Africa: Minister Condemns Social Media Misinformation

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has condemned the photoshopping of her X account with vulgar images and misinformation as not only distasteful, but also shameful.

"In a country that is battling with a scourge of gender-based violence, the continued use of sexual images to tarnish women is deplorable at the least. The cowards responsible for the photoshop [material] represent the worst sexists and gender-based violence perpetrators," the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Acting Government spokesperson, Nomonde Mnukwa, said the government has noticed the coordinated misinformation campaign primarily targeting Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

"The public is warned about uncouth images published allegedly on the Minister's account. The Minister's account is not hacked, but the images are photoshopped. Attempts to defocus Minister Ntshavheni from the tasks at hand will not succeed," said Mnukwa.