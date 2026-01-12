South Africa: Deputy Minister Emphasises Importance of Community-Run Organisations

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, has emphasised the importance of community-run and faith-based organisations in helping to move the country forward.

"Across South Africa, community-run and faith-based organisations quietly carry a heavy responsibility, often with limited resources, yet with deep commitment. Places like Rakatane are not just facilities. They are homes, sanctuaries and bridges to a better future for children who have faced difficult circumstances.

"Government recognises that when these institutions are weakened, the most vulnerable pay the price. When they are strengthened, society as a whole benefits," the Deputy Minister said.

This was as she led a community outreach programme at Rakatane Place of Safety in Tlhabane, North West province on Friday.

The outreach programme, held in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), was hosted under the theme "Strengthening Community Institutions for Social Cohesion and Inclusive Social Protection."

The Deputy Minister said that social cohesion and nation-building are not only built through laws and policies, but through everyday institutions at the community level that protect and nurture people.

"Government's presence here is not an act of charity, but a responsibility rooted in dignity, inclusion and shared accountability. Our role is to ensure that women, youth, children and persons with disabilities are not left behind, regardless of where they live. Initiatives like this translate policy commitments into real improvements in people's daily lives, beyond speeches and documents."

She further added that social protection works best when government, communities and institutions act together, each playing their part.

"I would like to express sincere appreciation to the caregivers, staff and volunteers who serve here with compassion, often under challenging conditions."

She also commended the NYDA and partners for recognising that youth development and social cohesion begin with safe and supportive environments.

"Let us continue to strengthen and sustain institutions that operate at the frontline of child wellbeing and social protection. I encourage communities to keep working together to build safe, nurturing and inclusive spaces where children can grow, learn and thrive."

Rakatane currently provides care to 18 children and youth, including children with disabilities, school-going children, toddlers and unemployed youth.