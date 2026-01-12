South Africa: Department Monitors Kynsna Water Supply Interventions

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reassured the public that work is being done to stabilise the water supply and improve system resilience in Knysna and the broader Garden Route coastal route.

In a statement on Friday, the department said it noted with concern the escalating water supply challenges currently affecting Knysna and other coastal towns within the Garden Route District in the Western Cape.

In early December 2025, the Knysna Council at a meeting, declared the Greater Knysna Municipality as a water-stressed area. At the time, Executive Mayor Thando Matika said it was a necessary step to allow national and provincial interventions to be completed and evaluated for their effectiveness in providing sustainable water solutions for the area. In addition, water restrictions were increased to Level 4.

At another meeting with senior representatives from national and provincial government, including the DWS, the Mayor made reference to the combined pressures of below-average rainfall, ongoing drought patterns across the Garden Route, saline intrusion in critical water sources, and limited reservoir storage capacity in certain supply zones.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) notes with serious concern the escalating water supply challenges currently affecting Knysna and other coastal towns within the Garden Route District.

"The department is working closely with the Western Cape Provincial Government, Knysna Municipality, and other municipalities, which are Water Services Authorities, to safeguard water security and mitigate the impact of the crisis on residents, businesses, and the tourism sector," the department said.

The DWS added that Knysna's water supply system has reached a "critical stage" with the Akkerkloof Dam, the municipality's primary storage facility, currently at approximately 19% full, translating to an estimated 13 days of usable water at present consumption levels.

"The situation constitutes a serious water security crisis and warrants immediate and collective action from all sectors of society.

"Compounding this pressure are below-normal rainfall patterns, reduced river flows due to drought conditions, and recent incidents of infrastructure vandalism. These factors have significantly reduced inflows into the system and further constrained the Municipality's ability to meet growing demand," it said.

Response

In response to the deteriorating situation, a Joint Operations Committee (JOC), a standing intergovernmental structure, has been activated to oversee coordinated interventions.

The structure is co-chaired by DWS, the Western Cape Department of Local Government, and Knysna Municipality and draws technical and regulatory support from the Breede-Olifants Catchment Management Agency (BOCMA) and the Garden Route District Municipality.

The JOC is tasked with planning and executing short-term emergency measures, medium-term resilience interventions, as well as longer-term water resource solutions to reduce vulnerability to future climatic and environmental shocks.

Given the severity of the matter, the department has directed the municipality to urgently explore and activate alternative water sources, including groundwater abstraction, borehole development, and reuse technologies.

The DWS, together with BOCMA, the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs, and Knysna Municipality, will implement a Compliance and Enforcement Blitz to assess adherence to water use authorisations, imposed restrictions, and environmental regulations.

The intervention is intended to prevent illegal abstraction, wastage, and non-compliance that could further compromise available supply.

The following measures are currently being monitored by DWS in collaboration with the JOC:

1. Demand reduction initiatives encouraging all water users to significantly curtail consumption.

2. Sourcing and blending of additional water supply where technically feasible.

3. Enforcement and monitoring of Level 4 water restrictions.

4. Public communication and awareness campaigns to keep residents and visitors informed.

5. Preventative maintenance of critical infrastructure to minimise unplanned outages or leak-related water losses.

These actions are aimed at extending available supply, delaying system failure, and preserving reserves for priority domestic and public health needs.

Climate change

"The current crisis underscores the growing impact of climate change on water resources, particularly in coastal and tourism-driven municipalities," it said.

The department further reiterated that Water Services Authorities can no longer rely exclusively on surface water systems and must diversify portfolios through a mix of groundwater development, water reuse and recycling, and stormwater capture, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To support institutional resilience, DWS is further assisting Knysna Municipality through its Policy Development Special Project to develop and implement new Water and Sanitation By-Laws, enabling more effective regulation, tariff alignment, and enforcement capacity going forward."

Appeal

DWS remains concerned about the potential socio-economic implications of the crisis on households, public services, the local economy, and the tourism industry, particularly during peak season.

It appealed to residents, businesses, and visitors to use water sparingly and responsibly. It also condemned incidents of vandalism of municipal infrastructure and called on community members to report such actions to law enforcement authorities.

"DWS wishes to reassure the public that the national, provincial and district spheres of government, along with sector stakeholders, are aligned and working collectively to stabilise water supply and improve system resilience in Knysna and the broader Garden Route coastal route," it said.