South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend UAE Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ASDW) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

The President will undertake an official visit to the UAE from 12-13 January 2026 at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

"The ADSW summit brings together the Heads of State and Government, the private sector leaders and civil society to promote multi-stakeholder collaboration, drive large-scale systemic change, and shape the next era of global sustainability," the Presidency said on Sunday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ADSW is an annual event hosted in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. The 2026 event will be held from 11-15 January 2026, under the theme: "Nexus of Next: All Systems Go".

South Africa maintains cordial bilateral relations with the UAE, characterised by regular high-level visits as well as robust economic cooperation, for the mutual benefit of both countries. The UAE is also a major investor in the South African economy across various sectors such as transport, logistics and renewable energy.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries reached US$5,22 billion.

South Africa's exports to the UAE totalled US$2,68 billion, reflecting an increase of 5.53% compared to 2023. Imports from the UAE amounted to US$2.96 billion, representing a decline of 25.8% over the same period.

"The strong trade relations underscore the importance of the UAE as a strategic economic partner for South Africa in the Middle East and highlight ongoing opportunities to deepen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries."

President Ramaphosa will participate in the Heads of State and Government segment, as well as other high-level sessions of the summit. During his visit, the President will also engage with leading captains of the industry and business leaders to promote investment and strengthen collaboration.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau; and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi.